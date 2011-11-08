TOKYO Nov 8 Japan's ruling party will set up a task force to review the country's corporate governance and capital markets in the wake of an M&A scandal at Olympus , a senior party official said on Tuesday.

The Democratic Party will consider steps to prevent a recurrence of suspected window-dressing by the endoscope and camera maker, Tsutomu Okubo, the party's deputy policy chief, told Reuters.

The company admitted for the first time on Tuesday that funds related to its purchase of British medical equipment maker Gyrus as well as three domestic firms were used to hide losses on securities investments dating back to the 1990s. (Reporting by Shinji Kitamura and Sumio Ito; Writing by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)