WASHINGTON Feb 6 Japan's Olympus Corp
is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve an
investigation into whether its U.S. medical business violated
fraud and anti-kickback laws, the company said on Friday.
The camera and medical equipment maker entered the
discussions to end the probe, which began in November 2011, in
the last quarter of 2014, it said.
The company did not disclose the size of any potential
settlement, but said its consolidated operating results may be
"materially adversely affected."
It said the investigation relates to potential issues under
the Anti-Kickback Statute and the False Claims Act, which
outlaws over-billing and defrauding the government.
Dozens of healthcare and medical device companies have been
targeted in recent years for overcharging government health
programs, including Medicare.
The investigation appears to be separate from massive
accounting fraud allegations exposed in 2011 by former Chief
Executive Officer Michael Woodford. He was fired after
questioning accounting transactions that were later found to
have been used to hide losses.
Olympus eventually admitted it used improper accounting to
conceal investment losses, and restated five years of financial
results.
A former Singapore banker pleaded guilty in federal court in
New York in 2013 to helping Olympus orchestrate the $1.7 billion
fraud. The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan has been
investigating the banker's former employer, Commerzbank AG, for
possible anti-money laundering lapses in connection with the
fraud.
Company executives also said in 2012 that Olympus had
uncovered possible violations of a U.S. foreign bribery law in
its Brazil business, and reported the allegations to the U.S.
Department of Justice.
A spokeswoman for the Justice Department would neither
confirm nor deny the existence of any investigation.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Edited by Alan Crosby)