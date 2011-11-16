(Repeats to reach more customers)
LONDON Nov 16 Britain's Serious Fraud
Office (SFO) has launched a formal investigation into more than
$1.0 billion of obscure payments and acquisitions made by
Japan's Olympus Corp., a source familiar with the
matter said.
The source declined to be named, and the SFO did not provide
an immediate comment.
However, leading lawyers had expected the SFO to team up
with prosecutors from the U.S. and Japan in part because one of
the hefty payments was linked to the 2008 purchase of UK company
Gyrus.
Olympus's former chief executive Michael Woodford, a Briton
who fled Japan around a month ago after blowing the cover on
around $1.3 billion in unexplained fees and non-core
acquisitions, promptly handed reams of documents to the agency.
He also contacted the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation
(FBI), the Department of Justice (DoJ), the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) and couriered documents to Japan's
Security and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC).
Olympus new President Shuichi Takayama admitted last week
the company hid losses on securities investments for two
decades.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, Editing by Douwe Miedema)