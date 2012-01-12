TOKYO Jan 12 Shares of troubled Olympus Corp jumped more than 5 percent after the open on Thursday after a report that the company was considering an equity tie-up with candidate companies including Japanese electronics maker Sony Corp.

The Asahi newspaper reported that Olympus is planning a capital tie-up with five candidate companies including Japan's Sony, Panasonic Corp, Terumo Corp, Fujifilm Holdings as well as South Korea's Samsung Electronics .

Olympus was last up 5.2 percent at 1,294 yen. It lost 2.6 percent in the previous session.

