TOKYO Dec 12 Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp extended gains to hit a six-week high on Monday after the company said it is preparing to meet a Dec. 14 deadline to report its revised earnings.

Olympus was trading 10.5 percent higher at 1,333 yen. It also said it would hold a briefing on Dec. 15 to explain the results which come after it admitted to a $1.7 billion scheme to hide investment losses stretching back more than a decade.

Failing to meet the Dec. 14 deadline would mean an automatic delisting by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)