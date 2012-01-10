TOKYO Jan 10 Shares of Olympus Corp
were untraded after the open with a glut of buy orders
on Tuesday after the scandal-hit company said it was suing 19
current and former executives including President Shuichi
Takayama for up to 3.6 billion yen ($46.84 million) in
compensation.
Sources told Reuters on Monday that the Tokyo Stock Exchange
was likely to keep the troubled firm listed under a "security on
alert" designation. The Tokyo bourse denied the report on
Tuesday and said it had not come to a decision on the matter.
Olympus shares were notionally indicated at 1,173 yen and
were up 11.4 percent from the previous session.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Joseph Radford)