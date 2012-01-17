TOKYO Jan 17 An Olympus Corp shareholder filed suit on Tuesday against former chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and 13 other executives for firing former president Michael Woodford without addressing his questions about past deals, damaging trust in the medical equipment maker, the Yomiuri daily said on Tuesday.

The shareholder, an individual investor residing in Nara, western Japan, is asking the current and former board members to pay a total 1.34 billion yen ($17.5 million)to the company, the Yomiuri said. ($1 = 76.7100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)