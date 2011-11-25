TOKYO Nov 25 Olympus Corp said on Friday that shareholders have asked the camera maker for more damages from former and current executives if they are found to have caused losses to company value through acquisitions at the centre of a scandal.

The shareholders have asked the company's auditors for repayment of 149.4 billion yen ($1.9 billion) plus interest from executives if they find a failure in meeting fiduciary responsibilities, up from an original 139.42 billion yen, Olympus said in a statement. ($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)