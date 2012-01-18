BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
TOKYO Jan 18 Japan's scandal-tarnished Olympus Corp said it is preparing to hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in the second half of April, when members of its board who are being sued by the company plan to resign.
The maker of cameras and medical equipment said that it is considering appointing independent outside directors to make up a majority of its board, to regain trust after the revelation of a $1.7 billion accounting fraud that spanned 13 years. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.