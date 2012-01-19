TOKYO Jan 19 Japanese financial regulators should examine third-party share allotments more carefully, an investor group based in Hong Kong said on Thursday, following reports that troubled Olympus Corp might boost equity through a private placement.

The scandal-stricken maker of cameras and medical equipment has been seeking an equity tie-up, with sources saying potential partners include Sony Corp and Fujifilm Holdings .

"Issuing shares for cash to a select group of investors through a third-party allotment is potentially unfair to shareholders not invited to participate," the Asian Corporate Governance Association (ACGA) said in a statement.

It added that regulations and best practices restricting such issuance had evolved in other markets, including steps requiring shareholder approval of mandates that allow directors to place new shares at any time within the next 12 months.

Other possible regulations include limiting the amount of new shares that can be issued, or restricting the discount at which new shares can be offered.

"The news that Olympus was looking at raising new equity particularly through a private placement did raise a lot of concern within ACGA and that's what led to writing this statement," said Jamie Allen, Secretary General of the Association.

Olympus said this week it would wait until after a management overhaul in late April to bring in a potential strategic partner, a move that Allen said relieved some of the concerns of existing shareholders.

The camera and endoscope maker is struggling to emerge from a $1.7 billion accounting scandal.

ACGA is an association of global pension funds and asset managers that promotes corporate governance. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Joseph Radford)