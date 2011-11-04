TOKYO Nov 4 Olympus Corp shares lost
as much as 12 percent in early trading on Friday, after the
scandal-hit company said it would delay its July-September
earnings announcement from an initially planned Nov. 8 because
it needed more time after appointing an external panel to look
into its past M&A deals.
Olympus was down 8.3 percent at 1,100 yen, after falling as
much as 12.1 percent to 1,055 yen. It was the heaviest-traded
share by turnover on the main board.
The camera and endoscope maker said it had not yet set a new
date for its earnings announcement.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)