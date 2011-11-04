TOKYO Nov 4 Olympus Corp shares lost as much as 12 percent in early trading on Friday, after the scandal-hit company said it would delay its July-September earnings announcement from an initially planned Nov. 8 because it needed more time after appointing an external panel to look into its past M&A deals.

Olympus was down 8.3 percent at 1,100 yen, after falling as much as 12.1 percent to 1,055 yen. It was the heaviest-traded share by turnover on the main board.

The camera and endoscope maker said it had not yet set a new date for its earnings announcement. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)