TOKYO Nov 10 Shares of Olympus Corp were untraded with a glut of sell orders on Thursday, after local media reported that Japanese police have launched a full investigation into the company over its concealment of securities losses and asked the firm to submit accounting documents.

The Yomiuri newspaper said the police are looking into whether Olympus, which admitted on Tuesday that it hid losses dating as far back as the 1990s, published false financial statements in violation of the financial instruments and exchange law.

On Wednesday, shares of Olympus fell by their daily trading limit to 584 yen, after also sliding by their limit the previous day.

Stock lending brokerage Japan Securities Finance on Wednesday stopped taking new orders to borrow Olympus shares for margin selling due to abnormally large interest in borrowing in the shares.

