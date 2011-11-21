TOKYO Nov 21 Shares of Olympus Corp
rose more than 15 percent on Monday, continuing to
swing sharply as it has done in recent days.
It ended down more than 16 percent on Friday.
Even as speculators who believe Olympus' core business still
has value have been buying back shares on fading expectations
the issue would be delisted, long-term holders have been cutting
their holdings as the investigation into an accounting scandal
at the 92-year-old firm moved forward.
Shares in the camera and endoscope maker were up 12.3
percent at 702 yen, after earlier rising as high as 725 yen. The
issue was the fourth-heaviest traded by turnover.
Hisashi Mori, an ex-vice president of Japan's disgraced
Olympus Crop, has been questioned by Japanese
prosecutors on a voluntarily basis, media said on Saturday.
As attention turns to whether funds used to cover up losses
were funnelled to criminal groups, scrutiny is set to increase
on deals not yet in the spotlight, including an ill-fated $780
million investment in technology firm ITX.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)