BRIEF-comScore announces anticipated delisting from Nasdaq effective Feb 8
* Says comScore announces anticipated delisting from Nasdaq effective February 8, 2017
TOKYO Nov 22 Olympus Corp shares rose more than 13 percent on Tuesday, continuing its climb from the last session after it said a third-party panel investigating an accounting scandal found no evidence of funds from M&A deals flowing to organised crime syndicates.
Olympus shares jumped 13.4 percent to 823 yen on the news, as fears that the Tokyo Stock Exchange would delist the company's stock faded.
Japanese police and prosecutors and securities agencies in Japan, the United States and Britain are investigating Olympus after the firm admitted this month that it hid losses on securities investments for decades, disguising some as acquisition payments and fees. (Reporting by Mari Saito)
* Says comScore announces anticipated delisting from Nasdaq effective February 8, 2017
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 24,000 shares of Arconic Inc's common stock at $25.8813 per share on Feb 6- SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kLWsTW] Further company coverage:
* Argo Group closes Ariel Re acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: