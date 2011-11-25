TOKYO Nov 25 Shares of Olympus Corp
soared more than 25 percent on Friday, on track for
their fourth day of gains, as its ousted chief executive
prepares to confront the men who sacked him last month after he
blew the whistle on an accounting scandal.
Michael Woodford, still an Olympus director despite being
fired as CEO, is attending the firm's scheduled board meeting on
Friday in Tokyo, his first return to the boardroom since it
unanimously dumped him on Oct. 14.
Olympus was up 18.3 percent at 1,205 yen, after earlier
rising as high as 1,276 yen. The shares have pared losses but
are still down more than 50 percent from the day the scandal
broke.
Big stockholders, a major governance advocacy group and
Woodford have all called for the Olympus not to be delisted.
Olympus has also said it will meet a Dec. 14 deadline for filing
its financial statements for the six-months to September.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)