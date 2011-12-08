Japan power trading set to surge again from April -official
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
TOKYO Dec 8 Shares of Olympus Corp surged more than 5 percent after the company's board signalled plans to quit on Wednesday over a $1.7 billion accounting fraud engulfing the firm, but said will likely pick a team of potential successors.
Olympus was last up 4.8 percent at 1,180 yen.
The company also said on Wednesday it would set up two expert panels to consider legal steps against those responsible for a huge loss cover-up scheme and to examine the responsibility of auditors. (Reporting By Mari Saito; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Big utilities free up power from bilateral contracts for JEPX
TOKYO, Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Thursday due to pressure from a stronger yen ahead of a meeting this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 A senior Chinese insurance regulator warned against the industry's reckless overseas investment, saying some insurers behaved recklessly when it came to offshore acquisitions, the official Securities Times reported on Thursday.