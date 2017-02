TOKYO Aug 10 Shares of scandal-hit Olympus Corp shed 5.5 percent to 1,355 yen on Friday morning after its shareholders' equity ratio fell to 2.2 percent in June from 4.6 percent in March, while it reported a 59.6 percent fall in quarterly operating profit.

The decline in shareholders' equity ratio, a key barometer of a company's liquidity, takes Olympus further away from the 20 percent level widely regarded by analysts as indicative of financial stability. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)