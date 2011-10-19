* Supply of Olympus shares available to lend runs
* Cost to borrow stock rises to 5 pct from 2 pct on Monday
* Plenty of interest in CDS, though it rarely trades
* Short covering would likely be brief
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 19 Olympus's battered shares
got a brief respite on Wednesday because short-sellers ran out
of stock to borrow after a rapid buildup in bearish bets on the
company that is mired in a bitter management dispute.
The precision instrument and camera maker, which fired its
British CEO last Friday, acknowledged it had paid an unusually
hefty fee to financial advisers for a past acquisition,
confirming claims by ousted CEO Michael Woodford.
Despite the fresh revelation, Olympus shares fell less than
2 percent on Wednesday, their smallest loss in the four sessions
since Woodford's bombshell firing.
They have lost 44 percent since his sudden departure was
announced, cutting about 300 billion yen ($3.9 billion)
of the company's value. It has been the most-heavily traded
stock in Japan by far each day.
Short-sellers were keen to put on fresh positions on
Wednesday, but were finding it harder to do so, traders in Tokyo
and Hong Kong said.
Heavy demand for shares that could be lent out and sold
short had driven up borrowing costs and, in some cases,
exhausted available lending pools, the traders said.
About 12 percent of total shares outstanding were held by
long-only investors in lending programmes, as of October 17,
data based on trades settled shows, according to research firm
Data Explorers.
TOTAL RECALL
Some sellers were also deterred by the risk that long-only
funds, which had lent out their Olympus shares to short-sellers,
may recall them so that they can offload them from their own
portfolios as the Olympus dispute escalates.
Such recalls would force short-sellers to buy back the stock
to cover their positions, and give the share price a brief
bounce that could leave them with losses.
"Some of the shares are being recalled. So I would guess
that the amount available for lending right now is zero. It has
either been lent out already, is sitting in a 'no lending' pool,
or has been recalled by the owner," said a source at a foreign
institution in Tokyo, who declined to be identified because he
is not authorised to speak to the media.
Traders who carry overnight short positions first pay a fee
to borrow the stock and register it under their name or transfer
the ownership to their custodian.
These stock-lending contracts usually include a recall
clause stipulating that the lender of the stock can demand the
return of the stock at any time.
On Monday, Olympus shares were available for lending to
prime brokers at a fee of 2 percent of the value of the shares
borrowed, but this had climbed to 3.5 percent by Tuesday and 5
percent on Wednesday, before lending supplies started to dry up.
LUNATIC
Foreign investors were keen on finding other ways to protect
themselves, or even profit, from further deterioration in
Olympus' situation.
Trading desks were busy on Wednesday fielding bids for
Olympus' credit default swaps, even though the CDS rarely trades
because all of the company's bonds are privately placed.
One-year CDS was bid at 350 basis points, though there was
not a lot of actual buying, a credit trader at a foreign bank in
Tokyo said. By comparison, the benchmark five-year ITraxx Japan
index was bid at 189 basis points on Wednesday, Markit says.
Since the bonds are privately placed and rarely trade,
buying the CDS would be a purely speculative play because there
would be no payout for a position not backed by the underlying
debt, known as a naked position.
"You are a lunatic if you buy CDS on Olympus at
these levels, unless you think it's really cheap, because you
can't close it then if it is a naked position," the trader said.
With the outlook for Olympus's management unclear, large
foreign brokerages including Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and
Citigroup suspended their ratings and price targets on the
company .
Equity traders said conditions could be ripe for a "short
squeeze", with a spike in prices as short-sellers buy back
shares after fund managers recall their borrowed stock.
But any upturn would probably be short-lived.
"Basically, people are obviously recalling it to sell it,"
said a trader at a European brokerage.
($1=76.76 yen)
