TOKYO Dec 6 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp
said on Tuesday it will provide necessary support to Olympus
Corp, after an independent panel investigating an
accounting scandal at the medical equipment found no links with
organised crime.
"Although we need to examine the report thoroughly, our
understanding is that there was no involvement of anti-social
forces and no off balance-sheet liabilities," an SMBC spokesman
said.
"We, as the main bank, will provide necessary support for
Olympus to strengthen its governance and maintain socially
important businesses," he said.
SMBC is the core banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)