TOKYO Feb 21 Former Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp deputy president Mitsuaki Yahagi is unlikely to
become chief executive of scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker
Olympus Corp, an SMBC executive told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The executive at SMBC, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group Inc and a main lender to Olympus, said the bank
would prefer it if Olympus could find someone internally for the
CEO position but that this could be problematic given the
thinning of top management following the accounting scandal.
Since it is a tradition in Japan for major lenders to
install top management at a troubled borrower, SMBC may well end
up doing so, the executive, who is not authorised to speak to
media, said on condition of anonymity.
"If we have to send someone, it can't be helped," the
executive said.
Japanese business magazine Facta had reported earlier that
former SMBC deputy president Yahagi, now on the board of Sony
Corp, was rumoured to be a candidate for CEO.
