(Recasts, adds details on capital gains and comment from
spokesman)
TOKYO, April 1 Japan's Sony Corp halved
its stake in camera and endoscope maker Olympus Corp to
raise funds for a restructuring drive under which it is boosting
investment in sensors and videogames while pulling back from
unprofitable segments.
Sony said it would book 46.8 billion yen ($390.4 million) in
capital gains as it lowered its stake in Olympus to 5 percent
from 10 percent through a sale to JPMorgan.
"We decided on this move to strengthen our financial base
and to secure funds for investing in growth," a Sony spokesman
said.
It is no longer the top shareholder, the companies said.
Sony bought shares in Olympus in a partnership announced in
2012, providing it with cash to fix its depleted finances after
an accounting scandal forced it to restate several years of
earnings.
Sony itself has struggled in the past few years amid a slump
in the company's electronics sales, although the shares have
recently been recovering as restructuring efforts started paying
off.
Sony said it will maintain its partnership with Olympus
despite the lower stake.
($1 = 119.8700 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Miral Fahmy and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)