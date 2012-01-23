* Panasonic, foreign firms no longer in running -sources
* Fujifilm seen facing hurdles due to antimonopoly concerns
* Sony CEO has given green light for deal -magazine
* Olympus shares rise 8 pct vs slightly weaker Nikkei
* Olympus has said no decision on deal before late April
(Rewrites with information from sources)
By Taro Fuse and Isabel Reynolds
TOKYO, Jan 23 Sony Corp and
Fujifilm Holdings are leading contenders for an equity
stake in Olympus Corp, sources familiar with the
situation said, as the scandal-hit medical equipment maker moves
to shore up its finances.
The field of possibilities has narrowed, with foreign firms
and some domestic companies such as Panasonic Corp now
seen as unlikely partners, the sources said, although a
leadership vacuum at Olympus was slowing progress on a deal.
"It looks like the contenders will be domestic players,"
said a source close to one of Olympus's banks.
Sony, which has relatively little experience in the
healthcare sector, supplies image sensors to Olympus and is
considered keen to tap into its lucrative business in diagnostic
endoscopes, where it holds a 70 percent global market share.
"Sony has been been trying to integrate software, content
and hardware to create an entertainment network. But Apple has a
stranglehold on this market, so however hard it tries, it's
going to be a runner-up at best," said Mizuho Investors
Securities analyst Nobuo Kurahashi.
"On the other hand, healthcare is a growth market ... If it
is not too damaging to Sony's balance sheet, it is certainly
interesting," he said.
The Japanese business weekly Diamond reported on Monday that
Sony Chief Executive Howard Stringer had given the green light
for an equity deal.
Olympus' shares surged by 8.2 percent to 1,297 yen, helped
also by the Tokyo Stock Exchange's decision on Friday to keep
the stock listed.
The stock is still down nearly 50 percent since the company
fired its British chief executive Michael Woodford on Oct. 14,
triggering a series of stunning revelations in a $1.7 billion
accounting fraud.
Shares in Sony also rose about 4 percent to 1,422 yen,
although Mizuho Investors' Kurahashi said he did not believe
they had been boosted by the Diamond report.
NARROWING FIELD
Olympus spokeswoman Saori Yamazaki reiterated on
Monday that the company was considering various management
reform options and that no specific decisions had been made on
any issues.
Sony spokesman Shigenori Yoshida said his company had no
comment.
Fujifilm, which holds about a 10 percent share of the
diagnostic endoscope market, has said it is willing to support
Olympus if asked, although analysts have said it could be
hindered by Japan's antimonopoly rules.
A source close to Fujifilm, however, said the regulatory
hurdles would not be insurmountable, noting that the combined
share in the overall endoscope market, including surgical
endoscopes and related products, would not be unreasonable.
The source also noted that Olympus already had a dominant
market share anyway that would be little affected by adding
Fujifilm's portion.
In addition to Sony and Fujifilm, another company that has
shown strong interest in a stake in Olympus is Terumo Corp
, a smaller maker of medical products such as syringes
that already holds a small stake in Olympus, the source close to
one of Olympus's banks said.
Private equity firm TPG Capital is also willing to invest
about $1 billion in Olympus in a joint deal with one of the
corporate suitors, a person familiar with the company's thinking
has said.
A source close to the situation said that Panasonic, which
had once been looking at the possibility of a deal, had suddenly
lost interest.
Despite the narrowing field, a decision on an equity deal
still looks far off with negotiations hobbled by a leadership
vacuum at Olympus, where the scandal-tainted management has said
it will not resign until an extraordinary shareholders' meeting
in the latter half of April.
"We haven't got a proper reply from Olympus's advisers to
questions about the content of the operating plan they told us
to submit," said a financial source close to one of the
companies that has expressed interest.
Olympus President Shuichi Takayama has said that a decision
on any major moves such as an equity tie-up would have to wait
until the installation of new management after the April
shareholders' meeting.
Separately, a group of shareholders are preparing a lawsuit
against Olympus seeking more than 200 million yen ($2.6
million)in damages over the slide in its share price, a source
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
($1 = 77.1200 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Reiji Murai, Nobuhiro Kubo, Yoko
Kubota and Tim Kelly; Writing by Edmund Klamann and Isabel
Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Hans-Juergen Peters)