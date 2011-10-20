LONDON Oct 20 Southeastern Asset Management,
the second-largest shareholder in Olympus Corp , has
demanded an immediate probe into a crop of abnormally large
advisory fees the embattled medical device maker paid as part of
a $2.2 billion takeover in 2008.
The Memphis-based investor, who has held stock in Olympus
since 2004, has pressed for a third party investigation into the
legality of $687 million worth of payments and their recipients
after former CEO Michael Woodford sparked concerns of foul play.
"The important thing to note is that we have been supportive
investors of the company for some time... But post all of these
allegations, we have a lot of questions, a lot of serious
questions," Josh Shores, senior analyst and principal at
Southeastern Asset Management told Reuters.
"We have detailed those in a letter that we have sent to the
company and relevant regulators to say we need answers and it is
incumbent on you -- the board and managers -- to provide the
answers that are deserved in a timely fashion," Shores said.
Southeastern -- which has seen the value of its 5 percent
stake in Olympus plunge by hundreds of millions of dollars since
the whistleblowing scandal broke -- has also sent the letter to
officials at Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance
Commission and Britain's Serious Fraud Office.
It has given the Olympus board one month from receipt of its
letter to answer concerns about the payments and provide
assurances about the company's corporate governance, after
51-year old Woodford was fired just two weeks after taking the
CEO role and six months after becoming president.
"We were very supportive of Michael and we were very happy
when he was appointed CEO," Shores added. "Up until last Friday,
what we were hearing was that the company was very pleased with
his performance. We had no inkling that there was this latent
discontent," he said.
Earlier on Thursday, Olympus' largest shareholder Nippon
Life Insurance Co, also called on the company to clarify the
nature of the payments to allay investor fears and stem a
dramatic share sell-off that has knocked its market value by $4
billion.
Shores said Southeastern has no plans to join a rush for the
exit, yet.
"The share price fall does hurt but for all the questions we
have about some of the accounting and how some of the cashflow
that this business generates has been spent, the medical
business has not been impacted," Shores said.
"How they respond to that demand (for an investigation) will
go a long way towards telling us what to do next. There's a lot
of circumstantial evidence that you can make judgements on but
we want to establish the facts."
