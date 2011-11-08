LONDON Nov 8 The largest non-Japanese investor in Olympus on Tuesday called for the board of the camera and endoscope maker to be replaced after the company admitted it hid losses on securities investments dating back to the 1980s.

Southeastern Asset Management, which holds about five percent of the company, called for the immediate resignation of Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and Hisashi Mori as directors, Hideo Yamada as corporate auditor and Akihiro Nambu as general manager of the media and investor relations department.

In a statement released in London, the institutional investor also called for a an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to "allow the remaining members of the board of directors and the board of corporate auditors to be replaced as soon as practical".

"The truth behind the allegations made against Olympus management has begun to emerge, and while recognizing the important work currently being undertaken by the third-party committee in this regard, we strongly urge that a full explanation of all allegations must be obtained as soon as possible. (Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Kirstin Ridley)