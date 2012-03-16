TOKYO, March 16 Southeastern Asset
Management, one of the largest foreign investors in scandal-hit
Olympus Corp, has reduced its stake in the company to
3.95 percent from 5.09 percent, according to a regulatory
filing.
Olympus was involved in a $1.7 billion accounting fraud that
resulted in a criminal complaint by Japan's securities watchdog
against the company, several former executives and outside
advisers.
Late last month, Olympus proposed a new board of directors
for approval at a shareholders' meeting on April 14, but the
line-up fell short of major foreign shareholders' demands for
fresh outside talent in key positions.
(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by
Edmund Klamann)