June 22 Olympus Corp is in final talks
with Sony Corp for a roughly 50 billion yen ($622.86
million) investment as the Japanese camera and medical equipment
maker looks to rebuild from last year's accounting scandal,
Japanese business daily the Nikkei reported.
After the deal, Sony will become Olympus' top shareholder
with a more than 10 percent stake, the daily said.
Olympus is facing more pressure to accept capital from
another company in return for stock, Olympus President Hiroyuki
Sasa told Reuters on Wednesday.
The two companies aim to reach an agreement next month and
would join forces in medical equipment and other areas, the
Nikkei said.
The negotiations with Sony, who vied with Panasonic Corp
, Fujifilm Holdings Corp and Terumo Corp
for the tie-up, may still fall through, the daily said.
Panasonic was seen as a promising contender, given its
collaboration with Olympus in digital cameras. But the daily
said it has given up on an investment deal, seeing little
benefit in devoting resources to healthcare at a time when it is
shifting to environment- and energy-related businesses.
($1 = 80.2750 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)