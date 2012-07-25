(Adds details, background)
July 26 Terumo Corp has made an offer
to merge with Olympus Corp, starting with an investment
of 50 billion yen ($639 million) to raise its stake in the
embattled camera and medical device maker to 15 percent from 2.1
percent, the Nikkei reported.
Terumo, which also makes medical devices, plans to appeal
directly to Olympus shareholders and will announce its proposal
on Thursday, the business daily reported on Thursday.
Under the surprise proposal, both firms would remain
separate under a holding company, the paper said.
If merged, Olympus and Terumo would rank eighth in medical
device sales worldwide, based on current figures, the daily
said.
There is no overlap between their mainstay products --
catheters for Terumo, endoscopes for Olympus -- and Terumo
believes a merger would be a win-win, the Nikkei added.
Olympus already has an offer from Sony Corp under
which Sony would invest 50 billion yen in the company. Talks on
that deal are in the final stages, the daily said.
The deal would give Sony an entry into the high-margin
medical device market to help make up for weakness in its
consumer electronics business.
Olympus is struggling to recover from an accounting fraud
uncovered last year by its then-CEO Michael Woodford. It was
forced to correct years of accounts, which has badly weakened
its balance sheet.
The company has been seeking a partner to help rebuild its
finances.
Sony emerged as the finalist in that search, out of a field
that included Terumo, Fujifilm Holdings Corp and
Panasonic Corp, the business daily added.
($1 = 78.22 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Prateek Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)