TOKYO Oct 27 Scandal-hit Olympus Corp said on Thursday its acquisition of U.S. firm Gyrus is contributing to its corporate strategy and there was nothing illegal or improper in the transaction.

Former CEO Michael Woodford has questioned why the camera and endoscope maker paid $687 million to advisers in its $2.2 billion takeover of medical equipment maker Gyrus in 2008, as well as other deals.

The string of troubled acquisitions by Olympus has cost the company more than $1.2 billion in charges and write-offs, led to the resignation of Chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and forced the company to appoint a panel to investigate.

The company said it does not believe advisory fees in the Gyrus deal were excessive. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)