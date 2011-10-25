(Updates share price, adds background, quote)

TOKYO Oct 25 Shares of Olympus Corp climbed nearly 8 percent on Tuesday, looking poised to break a seven-day losing streak that has chopped the market value of the company by more than half in an escalating governance scandal.

Traders attributed the move largely to short-covering after the stock's steep slide and were reluctant to read anything into the half-day bounce, as many questions remain unanswered in a controversy over massive payments by Olympus to M&A advisers.

"Most opinions point to short-covering," said a trading source at a foreign institution in Tokyo.

Olympus shares ended the morning session up 7.8 percent at 1,185 yen, after rising as much as 10 percent to 1,209 yen.

The issue was the most heavily traded by turnover on the main board, with more than twice its average daily turnover for the last 30 days having changed hands by midday.

Olympus shares have lost 52 percent of their value, wiping out about 350 billion yen ($4.6 billion) of market capitalisation, since the company fired its British chief executive Michael Woodford on Oct. 14.

Woodford subsequently accused the company of acting improperly on acquisition deals in a scandal that has caught the attention of overseas regulators and law enforcement officials.

On Monday, Olympus shares fell as much as 18 percent to an intraday low of 1,012 yen, their lowest since March 1998. ($1 = 76.110 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edmund Klamann)