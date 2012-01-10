TOKYO Jan 10 Olympus Corp said
on Tuesday it was suing 19 current and former executives
including President Shuichi Takayama for up to 3.6 billion yen
($46.84 million) in compensation and that all current board
members subject to the lawsuit would resign in March or April,
as the firm struggles to recover from one of Japan's worst
accounting scandals.
Olympus has lost nearly 60 percent of its market value since
the scandal first erupted in October, when it fired Briton
Michael Woodford, a rare foreign CEO in Japan, for questioning
dodgy acquisition deals at the heart of the scandal.
Woodford, who went public with his concerns after his
sacking, said last week he was abandoning a bid to return to his
old job, citing a failure to win support from big Japanese
shareholders.
An outside investigative panel found late last year that
former Chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, former Executive Vice
President Hisashi Mori and former auditor Hideo Yamada had
played leading roles in a 13-year scheme to hide losses from
Olympus investors.
