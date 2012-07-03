(Corrects headline to remove dollar sign)
July 4 The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau is
seeking 5 billion yen ($62.60 million) in back taxes and
penalties from Olympus Corp stemming from its
acquisition of British medical equipment maker Gyrus Group Plc
in 2008, The Nikkei business daily said.
Olympus is struggling to recover from an accounting fraud
uncovered last year by its then CEO, Michael Woodford. It was
forced to correct years of accounts, leaving its balance sheet
badly weakened.
The taxation bureau said Olympus underreported its income by
about 15 billion yen for five years through March 2011, the
Nikkei said, adding that the undeclared 15 billion yen is what
Olympus claimed to have paid for financial advice it received in
relation to its acquisition of Gyrus.
($1 = 79.8700 Japanese yen)
