UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
TOKYO May 30 Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp are the leading contenders to take an equity stake in Olympus Corp as the scandal-hit medical equipment maker moves to shore up its finances, the Asahi Shimbun reported on Wednesday.
Olympus has narrowed the field of candidates to Sony or Panasonic, and will likely make a decision by the end of June, the paper said. The winner would likely take a more than a 10 percent stake in Olympus that would be worth several tens of billion yen, the paper said. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: