TOKYO May 22 Scandal-tainted Olympus Corp has decided it will not seek alliances to beef up its capital for now and will try to rebuild on its own, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Japanese endoscope and camera maker, struggling to recover from a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, saw its equity ratio plunge to 4.6 percent as of end-March 2012 from 11 percent a year earlier.

Olympus President Hiroyuki Sasa said earlier this month that the company would consider all options to boost capital, including equity tie-ups and third-party share allocations.

Sony Corp, Fujifilm Holdings Corp and Terumo Corp had been named as possible tie-up candidates. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)