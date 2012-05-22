(Repeats to change headline to upper and lower case)

TOKYO May 22 Japan's Olympus Corp will not include an equity tie-up in a mid-term business plan to be unveiled in June, but is not ruling out such an alliance in the future, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The camera and medical device maker is emerging from a scandal over its concealment of $1.7 billion of investment losses.ž (Reporting by Reiji Murai, Taiga Uranaka and Emi Emoto; Editing by Michael Watson)