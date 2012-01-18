BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
TOKYO Jan 18 Olympus Corp President Shuichi Takayama said on Wednesday that the company has not been in concrete talks about possible tie-ups with firms, as has been reported by media, and that such decisions would be up to new management.
Media have named companies such as Sony Corp, Fujifilm, Toshiba Corp, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics and medical equipment firm Terumo Corp as possible contenders for the camera and medical equipment maker. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.