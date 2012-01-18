TOKYO Jan 18 Olympus Corp President Shuichi Takayama said on Wednesday that the company has not been in concrete talks about possible tie-ups with firms, as has been reported by media, and that such decisions would be up to new management.

Media have named companies such as Sony Corp, Fujifilm, Toshiba Corp, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics and medical equipment firm Terumo Corp as possible contenders for the camera and medical equipment maker. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)