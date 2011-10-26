TOKYO Oct 26 The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
said on Wednesday it will work to strengthen governance of
listed companies and to confirm there have been no breaches of
compliance rules, as it comes under pressure to act in response
to a governance scandal at Olympus Corp .
The TSE also said in a statement on its website that it
would cooperate with Japan's financial and securities
regulators, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the
Securities Surveillance Commission (SESC), to strengthen
governance.
The exchange had said on Monday that it was urging Olympus
to disclose more information after questions were raised about
several acquisition deals.
On Wednesday, Olympus said its chairman and president
Tsuyoshi Kikukawa had stepped down due to a series of media
reports on the company's problems and a plunge in its share
price.
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Edmund Klamann)