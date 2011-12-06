BRIEF-Pulse Biosciences says healthcare execs buy combined stake of 17.1 pct
* Pulse Biosciences Inc - transactions included $5 million, or 819,673 shares
TOKYO Dec 6 Tokyo-based Tower Investment Management Co holds 5.95 percent of shares in Japan's scandal-hit Olympus Corp for investment purposes, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Pulse Biosciences Inc - transactions included $5 million, or 819,673 shares
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Has entered into an agreement to purchase Clone Shipper LLC for U.S.D $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: