TOKYO Oct 27 An executive officer of the Tokyo
Stock Exchange said on Thursday he is deeply concerned that
issues surrounding Olympus Corp could lead to a loss of
trust among global investors in the Japanese stock market.
Masaki Shizuka, senior executive officer of the Tokyo Stock
Exchange overseeing listing, also told a parliamentary committee
that trust among investors could drop because it was unclear if
information Olympus had provided was accurate.
Manabu Morimoto of Japan's Financial Services Agency told
the committee that financial regulators are closely watching the
Olympus case, while Mario Takeno of the Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission said he wanted to refrain from saying
whether it would investigate Olympus.
