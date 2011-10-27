TOKYO Oct 27 An executive officer of the Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Thursday he is deeply concerned that issues surrounding Olympus Corp could lead to a loss of trust among global investors in the Japanese stock market.

Masaki Shizuka, senior executive officer of the Tokyo Stock Exchange overseeing listing, also told a parliamentary committee that trust among investors could drop because it was unclear if information Olympus had provided was accurate.

Manabu Morimoto of Japan's Financial Services Agency told the committee that financial regulators are closely watching the Olympus case, while Mario Takeno of the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said he wanted to refrain from saying whether it would investigate Olympus. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)