MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 13
DUBAI, Feb 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO Jan 13 The Tokyo Stock Exchange is likely to hold an extraordinary executive meeting as early as Jan. 20 at which it is set to decide to keep scandal-hit Olympus Corp listed on the bourse, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange kept Olympus on its watchlist after the firm met its deadline to file its revised results on Dec. 14, which revealed a $1.1 billion dent in its balance sheet.
While the bourse will keep Olympus listed, it is likely to put Olympus shares on alert status and require the endoscope and camera maker to submit yearly reports on improvements in its management system, NHK said.
If no improvements are seen after three years, the firm will be delisted, NHK reported without citing sources.
The exchange said in a statement on its website that nothing has been decided. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
DUBAI, Feb 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02132017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at NTPC event in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release January consumer price inflation data in New Delhi. LIVECHAT- FOREX WEEK AHEAD FX
LIMA, Feb 12 Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said he asked U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call on Sunday to consider deporting the Andean country's fugitive ex-leader Alejandro Toledo, and thanked Israel for agreeing to deny him entry.