TOKYO, April 20 Japan's Olympus Corp said on Friday that 70.74 percent of shareholders who cast votes at its extraordinary shareholders meeting had approved the appointment of incoming president Hiroyuki Sasa.

The scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker also said 64.62 percent had approved the appointment of Yasuyuki Kimoto as its new chairman. Kimoto is a former executive from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group . (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)