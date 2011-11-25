TOKYO Nov 25 Former Olympus Corp CEO Michael Woodford said on Friday that Japanese authorities want to talk with him again, after he spent the previous day speaking to police, prosecutors and securities regulators about the accounting scandal rocking the company.

Woodford made the comments during a group interview in Tokyo after he met with other directors at an Olympus board meeting for the first time since they dismissed him on Oct. 14, saying he failed to grasp the firm's management style or understand Japanese culture.

He said that there was no discussion of his possible reinstatement at the board meeting.

Woodford says he was fired for questioning 2008 purchase of British medical equipment maker Gyrus for $2 billion and the acquisition of three companies in Japan suspect payments made to advisers in the that Olympus largely wrote down.

Woodford also said in Friday's interview that there seemed to be a recognition at the board meeting that the current directors would stand down, although the board gave no explicit commitment to do so. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)