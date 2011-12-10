* Olympus ex-CEO to meet with potential candidates for new
board
* Woodford set to be in Japan from Tuesday to Friday
* Prosecutors to raid homes and offices next week - media
(Recasts to include planned raid reports)
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Dec 10 Olympus Corp's
ousted CEO, Michael Woodford, flies to Japan on Tuesday to press
on with a battle to win back his job, as media reported that
prosecutors plan to raid the homes of suspects in a $1.7 billion
accounting fraud at the camera maker.
Woodford wants to meet potential candidates for a new
management team for which he will also seek shareholder and
investor backing when the board comes up for election at an
extraordinary shareholders' meeting, possibly in February.
He will leave Japan on Friday morning, an assistant in Tokyo
said in an e-mail.
The visit comes as Olympus prepares to issue its earnings
before a Wednesday deadline in order to avoid being delisted by
the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Even if it does meet the deadline, the 92-year-old maker of
endoscopes and cameras could still be dumped from the exchange
if its accounting misstatements were large enough.
The board, slammed in an independent report on the
accounting scandal dragging down the company, has said it plans
to stay in place for the time being.
Nearly all the current directors served during Olympus's
13-year cover-up of investment losses.
Olympus President Shuichi Takayama said on Wednesday that
the earliest an extraordinary meeting to pick the new board
could be held was late-February.
Takayama, who took over after the scandal broke in October,
said the management would not resign before the meeting and
would pick its own slate of candidates.
PROSECUTORS TO RAID
Japanese prosectors, with police and the securities
watchdog, have decided to raid the homes of potential suspects
and offices linked to the Olympus accounting scandal next week,
media reported on Saturday.
The prosecutors' investigation is expected to cover a total
of more than 10 locations, including the main office of the
camera maker, Jiji news agency said.
Prosecutors are also planning to interview former president
Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, who told the independent investment panel set
up by Olympus last month that he had only learned about the
scandal recently, Jiji said.
Olympus has seen its existence threatened by the scandal, in
which senior executives cooked the books in a $1.7 billion
scheme to hide investment losses. Olympus shares have lost about
half their value since Woodford blew the whistle on the
accounting problems.
The independent panel made up of six legal and accounting
experts, described the management as rotten to the core.
In order to remove them, Woodford will need the support of
most shareholders, including Japanese stock holders, who have
yet to voice support for the former president.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Jonathan
Thatcher)