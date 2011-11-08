LONDON Nov 8 The former chief executive of
Japan's embattled Olympus said on Tuesday the company's
partners should come under close scrutiny after the camera and
endoscope maker admitted it hid securities investment losses for
two decades.
Michael Woodford, who was fired on Oct. 14 after
persistently asking why the company had spent around $1.3
billion on obscure fees and acquisitions, said questions
remained to be answered about the money trail.
"You need forensic accountants going in there to find out
where the money has gone, who has worked with Olympus, who has
cooperated with Olympus, who has received fees from Olympus," he
told Reuters Insider.
"Those are questions we need answered. And then we need an
impairment test."
Woodford said he "absolutely" expected further revelations
after the dramatic Olympus u-turn on Tuesday, at which President
Shuichi Takayama blamed former chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa,
Vice-President Hisashi Mori and internal auditor Hideo Yamada
for a cover-up.
"You've got the world's most eminent media organisations,
you've got external enforcement and regulatory agencies involved
in this. I think we will see things move very quickly."
Woodford expects Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to
decide within days whether to launch a formal investigation
alongside the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), the Securities
and Exchange Commission, the Federal Investigation Bureau (FBI)
and Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission.
An SFO spokesman said only that the SFO was continuing to
consider the matter, although he added that the agency was
considering a public announcement on its decision -- a move
lawyers believe points to a likely investigation.
Woodford said it was "ludicrous" and "offensive" that
Kikukawa and Mori remained company directors despite admitting
to their part in the scandal. But he said Takayama was also
compromised, as was the rest of the board, for not heeding his
demands for answers.
"A teenager could work out you don't pay nearly three
quarters of a billion dollars in fees to an unknown party ...
The quiet men are just as bad as the noisy ones in this story,"
he said.
Although Kikukawa resigned last month as president and
chairman and Mori was fired earlier on Tuesday, both remain
directors unless they resign from the board or are fired by
shareholders. Woodford also remains a board director.
Woodford brushed off questions about whether he might also
be personally investigated. "Why would I have any motive? I have
no fears whatsoever," he said.
"I don't want to indulge in my own feelings, but it's proven
what I was saying was true."
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)