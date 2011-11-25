TOKYO Nov 25 Former Olympus Corp CEO Michael Woodford said he is ready to return to the company but added the decision is up to shareholders, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Woodford arrived at Olympus headquarters in Tokyo earlier on Friday in a boardroom showdown a month after he was fired and went public with suspicions about the company's past M&A deals. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)