TOKYO Nov 25 Olympus Corp former chief executive Michael Woodford told reporters that while ready to return to Olympus as president, he would also be willing to walk away if the company and its shareholders do not want him back.

"I am not obsessed about returning back. I have a wonderful legal position ... and I am comfortably well off," Woodford told a news conference after what he described as a tense but civil board meeting at the scandal-hit camera and endoscope maker's Tokyo headquarters. (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)