TOKYO Dec 12 Olympus Corp's
ousted CEO, Michael Woodford, will on Thursday meet a panel of
lawmakers from Japan's ruling Democratic Party looking at ways
to tighten corporate governance in the wake of the accounting
scandal at the endoscope maker, a source familiar with the plan
told Reuters.
Woodford may also meet lawmakers from the opposition Liberal
Democratic Party of Japan, the source said on Monday on
condition he wasn't identified.
Woodford, who will arrive in Japan on Tuesday evening and
leave on Friday morning, plans to meet investors and candidates
for directors as part of his bid to remove the board of the
company.
His visit comes as Olympus prepares to release its earnings
before a Wednesday deadline in order to avoid being delisted by
the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Joseph Radford)