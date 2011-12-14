TOKYO Dec 14 Ousted Olympus CEO Michael
Woodford, who is campaigning to regain his old job at the
disgraced Japanese company, said on Wednesday that he wanted no
part in breaking up the firm, now struggling to survive a
massive accounting scandal.
Woodford, who blew the whistle on the $1.7 billion scheme to
hide investment losses stretching back two decades, told a
meeting with opposition lawmakers that he was ready to meet
Olympus President Shuichi Takayama at any time and that he
wanted to avoid a proxy fight for control of the 92-year-old
maker of cameras and endoscopes.
Woodford, who arrived in Tokyo late on Tuesday for his
second trip to Japan since he fled to Britain after being sacked
in October, faces a battle with the current board in his
campaign to return to the helm of the company.
Olympus faces a deadline on Wednesday to publish its
earnings for the six months to September and will also release
revised past financial statements.
