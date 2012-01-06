TOKYO Jan 6 Former Olympus Corp
CEO Michael Woodford said on Friday he will sue the Japanese
camera and medical equipment maker for unfair dismissal and has
instructed lawyers to start legal action in Britain.
Woodford was fired in October by Olympus, which accused him
of failing to adhere to the company's management style and
Japanese cultural practices.
"There are no grounds whatsoever for dismissal," Woodford
told a small group of reporters in Tokyo.
The statements came after he said earlier he has ended his
fight to replace the management of Olympus and to return to lead
it.
Woodford blew the whistle on a $1.7 billion accounting fraud
that rocked the company but failed to win over Japanese
institutional shareholders including Olympus' main lenders, who
are supporting a board that has been blamed for insufficient
oversight.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)