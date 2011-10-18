LONDON Oct 18 Ousted Olympus CEO Michael Woodford confirmed on Tuesday he had spoken to Britain's Serious Fraud Office about what he believes were excessive payments made in relation to takeover deals done by the Japanese company.

Woodford, a Briton, told BBC radio he had been sacked because: "I sent a letter to every board member and also the senior partners of Ernst and Young around the world with the PWC report I commissioned which confirmed that Olympus had paid $687 million to unknown parties in the Cayman Islands."

"Yesterday I went to the Serious Fraud Office because of that 687, 620 million was paid from Olympus Finance UK, OFUK, to the Cayman Islands, in two transactions. So the payments were made in the jurisdiction of the UK. It was a UK company."

Olympus has said Woodford was dismissed because of a clash in management styles. The company has also said it might take legal action against him for disclosing confidential information in media reports after his firing.

(Reporting by Avril Ormsby and Keith Weir)