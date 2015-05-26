May 26 OM Asset Management Plc, the fund management arm of Old Mutual, appointed Trevedi Tewari head of institutional for the UK and Ireland, effective June 1.

Tewari joins from Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, a part of Aberdeen Asset Management, OMAM said on Tuesday.

Tewari, who has 18 years of experience in the financial services industry, will report to Olivier Lebleu, the head of international business at OMAM. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)