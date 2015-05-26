China's CRRC Corp wins LA metro contract worth up to $647 mln
SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese rail car manufacturer CRRC Corp will build 64 subway cars for the Los Angeles metro as part of an order that could be worth as much as $647 million.
May 26 OM Asset Management Plc, the fund management arm of Old Mutual, appointed Trevedi Tewari head of institutional for the UK and Ireland, effective June 1.
Tewari joins from Scottish Widows Investment Partnership, a part of Aberdeen Asset Management, OMAM said on Tuesday.
Tewari, who has 18 years of experience in the financial services industry, will report to Olivier Lebleu, the head of international business at OMAM. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese rail car manufacturer CRRC Corp will build 64 subway cars for the Los Angeles metro as part of an order that could be worth as much as $647 million.
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd announces annual and fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results